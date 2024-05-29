BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,943.39 or 0.99948023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $843.77 million and $1.10 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,663.31292041 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,188,852.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

