Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $433,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,038. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

