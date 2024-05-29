Celo Hits Market Capitalization of $454.81 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Celo has a market capitalization of $454.81 million and approximately $24.12 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,677,480 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo is a blockchain platform that aims to create a more accessible and inclusive financial system for everyone, using mobile devices and blockchain technology. The platform includes a stablecoin called Celo Dollars (cUSD) and uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that allows users to participate in network validation and governance through the native token, CELO.The CELO token is used for staking, governance, and as a means of exchange for services and products within the Celo ecosystem, while cUSD is used as a means of exchange for transactions within the platform. Overall, Celo aims to create a more inclusive financial system by enabling people around the world to participate in the global economy, regardless of their location or financial status.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

