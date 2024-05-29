Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

CMRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 177,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,871. The company has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

