China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.11

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 15792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

