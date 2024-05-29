CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CHSCL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,241. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
