Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Thomas Garcia Sells 4,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $12.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,066.15. 362,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,788. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $882.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $464.25 and a 12-month high of $1,083.71.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.