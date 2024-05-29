DG Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932,054 shares during the period. Community Health Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 879,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,578,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,418. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $519.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

