Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Equitable Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EQFN remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
