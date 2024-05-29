Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EQFN remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

