HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,105 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.2% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $79,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.