Head-To-Head Analysis: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) versus Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Tower and Crown Castle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Tower alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 2 8 1 2.91 Crown Castle 0 10 4 0 2.29

American Tower currently has a consensus target price of $221.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Crown Castle has a consensus target price of $112.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Crown Castle.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. American Tower pays out 146.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Crown Castle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares American Tower and Crown Castle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.14 billion 7.76 $1.48 billion $4.42 41.92 Crown Castle $6.98 billion 6.09 $1.50 billion $3.20 30.57

Crown Castle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Tower. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 18.42% 18.45% 3.11% Crown Castle 20.32% 21.30% 3.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Tower beats Crown Castle on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.