Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 894 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
McKesson Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:MCK traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $558.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 427.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.
Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.