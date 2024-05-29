Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 894 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCK traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $558.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 427.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

