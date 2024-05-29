iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) is NYL Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 95,951 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 981,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after purchasing an additional 568,091 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,380 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 449,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

