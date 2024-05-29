Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 6,087 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AMERISAFE worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,215. The firm has a market cap of $831.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

