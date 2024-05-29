Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 63,493 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,493 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 4,265,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,438. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

