Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 317,872 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 317,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,564,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 833,207 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 1,035,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,636. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.