Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.31. 2,359,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,465. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

