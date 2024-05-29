Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 61,324 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,324 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 116,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,023. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.