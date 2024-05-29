Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 8,169 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after buying an additional 222,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $56,334,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,684. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

