Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Atkore by 45,133.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,253,599. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $151.04. 455,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,453. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

