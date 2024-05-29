Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 319.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,244 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

MLI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 497,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,151. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,302. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

