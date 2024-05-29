Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48,272.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,903 shares of company stock worth $12,506,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. 857,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

