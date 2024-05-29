Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 239,333 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 584,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

