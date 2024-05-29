Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.95 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $130,946.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00113871 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,617.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

