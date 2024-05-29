Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE USA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

In other news, insider Edmund J. Burke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

