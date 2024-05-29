NetMind Token (NMT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $308.39 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00012566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,267,059 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 8.99592339 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,310,909.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

