Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NRILY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 29,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

