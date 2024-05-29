Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 476.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 821,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,533,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NUW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

