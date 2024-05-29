NYL Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NYL Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

