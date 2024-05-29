NYL Investors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,360. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

