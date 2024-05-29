NYL Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. 361,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,963. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

