Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,758. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $102.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.50% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

