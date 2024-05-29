PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 156.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $228,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 953,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,494,000 after acquiring an additional 188,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group increased their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,592,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,906. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

