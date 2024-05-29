Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pineapple Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PEGY stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,531,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,557,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Pineapple Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pineapple Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pineapple Energy stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Pineapple Energy worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.