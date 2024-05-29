PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $660.87 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,601,748 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,596,919.67424 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.2257359 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $104.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

