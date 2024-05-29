Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 120,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,003. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
