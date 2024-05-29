Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 120,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,003. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

