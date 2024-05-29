QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $18.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

