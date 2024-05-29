QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $18.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
