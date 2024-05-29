Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 5,351,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
