Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 5,351,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 65.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,064,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

