Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 0.4 %

RKUNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,562. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

