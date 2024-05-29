Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the April 30th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recruit Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRUY traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 355,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,870. Recruit has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

