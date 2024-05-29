Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $111.89. 49,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $121.85.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64. Rheinmetall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.70%.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

