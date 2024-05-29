Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roots Stock Up 40.4 %

Shares of RROTF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233. Roots has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.