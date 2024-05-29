Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Roots Stock Up 40.4 %
Shares of RROTF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233. Roots has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.
Roots Company Profile
