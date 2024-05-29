Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.02. 3,500,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

