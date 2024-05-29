Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 209.5% from the April 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SBGSY stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 191,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,737. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

