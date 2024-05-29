Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Declines By 40.0%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 176,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:BGLC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Institutional Trading of BioNexus Gene Lab

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

