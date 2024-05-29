Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Declines By 46.8%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the April 30th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $18.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nabtesco had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $486.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabtesco will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

