Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Drops By 46.2%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOGP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 9,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02. Sound Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

