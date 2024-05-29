SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $939.95 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $939.95 million and approximately $113.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,943.39 or 0.99948023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

