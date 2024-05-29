SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,229 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $159,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,705,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.66. 144,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,887. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

