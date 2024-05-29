Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in May

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,699. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.